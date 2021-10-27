Left Menu

Soccer-Italian Federal Prosecutor opens investigation into Serie A transfers

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:47 IST
Soccer-Italian Federal Prosecutor opens investigation into Serie A transfers
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Federal Prosecutor has opened an investigation into a number of soccer player transfers in Serie A, an Italian Football Federation official told Reuters.

A report by the COVISOC, the Supervisory Commission for Serie A clubs, into player trading activity has been carried out and been submitted to the Federal Prosecutor, who has opened an investigation.

Also Read: Soccer-Early Giroud strike sends Milan top of Serie A

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021