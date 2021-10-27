Soccer-Italian Federal Prosecutor opens investigation into Serie A transfers

The Federal Prosecutor has opened an investigation into a number of soccer player transfers in Serie A, an Italian Football Federation official told Reuters.

A report by the COVISOC, the Supervisory Commission for Serie A clubs, into player trading activity has been carried out and been submitted to the Federal Prosecutor, who has opened an investigation.

Also Read: Soccer-Early Giroud strike sends Milan top of Serie A

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)