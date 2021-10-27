Soccer-Italian Federal Prosecutor opens investigation into Serie A transfers
The Federal Prosecutor has opened an investigation into a number of soccer player transfers in Serie A, an Italian Football Federation official told Reuters.
A report by the COVISOC, the Supervisory Commission for Serie A clubs, into player trading activity has been carried out and been submitted to the Federal Prosecutor, who has opened an investigation.
