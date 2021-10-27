Left Menu

MP: Case against Cong MLA after property broker dies by suicide

Sharma had filed a complaint in this regard with Maharajpura police station on September 5, his son said.After facing harassment and threats continuously, he took the extreme step, as per the FIR registered under IPC section 306 abetment of suicide against Kushwaha and the other four.The MLA could not be contacted for his comment.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:50 IST
MP: Case against Cong MLA after property broker dies by suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A case of alleged abetment of suicide was registered against Congress MLA Ajab Singh Kushwaha on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of a property broker here, police said.

Sitasharan Sharma had consumed poison outside the Gwalior residence of Kushwaha, who represents Sumaoli in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, on October 25 and he died at 4 am on Wednesday during treatment, police said. ''A First Information Report was registered against five accused for abetment of suicide and further legal steps are being taken,'' Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

Nobody has been arrested in the case yet.

As per the complaint filed by the deceased's son at Gola Ka Mandir police station, Ajab Singh Kushwaha had taken Rs 1.86 crore from Sharma as consideration for sale of land in Vikrampur village.

But the sale was not registered and the possession was not handed over to Sharma, said a local police official.

Kushwaha refused to return the money or hand over the possession, and the MLA, his son-in-law Ranjit Singh, Sarvendra Singh, Anil Singh and Pramod Singh even threatened to kill Sharma's two sons, the FIR said. Sharma had filed a complaint in this regard with Maharajpura police station on September 5, his son said.

After facing harassment and threats continuously, he took the extreme step, as per the FIR registered under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) against Kushwaha and the other four.

The MLA could not be contacted for his comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021