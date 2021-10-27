Left Menu

CBI files first chargesheet in former MP murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against four accused in the murder case of a former member of parliament, YS Vivekananda Reddy, in Pulivendula court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 19:58 IST
CBI files first chargesheet in former MP murder case
YS Vivekananda Reddy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against four accused in the murder case of a former member of parliament, YS Vivekananda Reddy, in Pulivendula court. The accused in the chargesheet were identified as T Gangi Reddy, Yadati Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Umashankar Reddy and Shaik Dasthagiri.

CBI said that they had registered a case in July 2020 on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and taken over the murder investigation, earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh). During the investigation, CBI had arrested two accused out of said four in August and September 2021 and they are presently in judicial custody. The other two are on bail.

"The case is under investigation. It is an interim chargesheet. More charge sheets will be filed," said a senior official. A month before the general elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence at Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021