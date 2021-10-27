Left Menu

MoS Defence flags off NIMAS' adventure sports expedition to Europe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:01 IST
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday flagged off an upcoming adventure sports expedition in Europe of National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS), the Defence Ministry said.

''NIMAS will be conducting this expedition in the general area Chamonix, France in November 2021, which is considered the adventure capital of Europe. Expedition will be led by NIMAS Director Colonel Sarfraz Singh,'' the ministry said.

The expedition aims to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence by conducting India's first multidimensional adventure sports expedition in the fields of land, aero and aqua, it added.

Under this expedition, the NIMAS team will climb Mont Blanc, Europe's highest mountaineering peak of Alps ranges, and conduct multiple paragliding launches near the valley floor of Alps.

The team will also do mountain terrain biking from Alps Mountains to an English Channel, covering approximately 1,000 km.

The NIMAS team will also do scuba diving up to a depth of 40 metres in the English Channel, and it will do para-jumping from 10,000 to 15,000 feet at the famous Normandy landing zones of World War II, the ministry said.

''There will be hoisting or unfurling or displaying of Tricolour during in all these activities, whether air, land or under water,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

