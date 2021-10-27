Left Menu

No charges of conspiracy at time of Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs-on-cruise-case, Mukul Rohatgi tells Bombay HC

Former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi, who is appearing for Aryan Khan in his bail application in Bombay High Court in drugs-on-cruise-case, requested the court on Wednesday to go through the arrest memo again. He pointed out that at the time of Aryan Khan's arrest there were no charges of conspiracy.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:03 IST
No charges of conspiracy at time of Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs-on-cruise-case, Mukul Rohatgi tells Bombay HC
Former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi, who is appearing for Aryan Khan in his bail application in Bombay High Court in drugs-on-cruise-case, requested the court on Wednesday to go through the arrest memo again. He pointed out that at the time of Aryan Khan's arrest there were no charges of conspiracy. Lawyers of accused Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaz Merchant concluded arguments on their bail applications before Bombay HC on Wednesday.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh for NCB will respond to the arguments tomorrow. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had earlier invoked charges relating to possession and consumption of drugs and later also added the charges of conspiracy in the case.

Senior Counsel, Amit Desai who is representing accused 2 Arbaz Merchant also questioned the charges of conspiracy by NCB. "If there was no conspiracy at that moment, how come conspiracy came later," he asked.

Kashif Khan who is representing accused 3 Munmun Dhamecha, said his client was invited by one person on the cruise for his "professional obligations". "I am a fashion model and do stage shows and ramp walks. I was invited by one person on the cruise for my professional obligations," Kashif Khan argued for Munmun Dhamecha.

Aryan Khan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with Arbaaz Merchant. Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was on its way to Goa, on October 2. A total of 20 people have been arrested in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021