Iran says nuclear talks with six powers will resume by end of November - Iranian negotiator

The talks with six major powers will resume by end of November, Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted on Wednesday, after meeting with EU officials in Brussels.

"Had a very serious & constructive dialogue with @enriquemora_ on the essential elements for successful negotiations. We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week." (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)