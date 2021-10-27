All North Tripura mosques get police protection following vandalism of shrine

A day after a mosque was vandalised during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally in Panisagar sub-division of North Tripura district, security was beefed up and police protection was provided to all mosques in the district, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The situation is peaceful in North Tripura, barring some stray incidents, Director General of Police V S Yadav said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC was promulgated in Panisagar and neighbouring Dharmanagar subdivisions following the incident at Chamtilla area in North Tripura district.

“All the mosques across the state are under security cover now. We are keeping a vigil on the situation,'' Yadav said.

A mosque was vandalised and two shops were set ablaze at Chamtilla on Tuesday evening during a VHP rally taken out to protest against recent violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. Three houses and a few shops, reportedly owned by members of the minority community, were also ransacked in nearby Rowa Bazar, North Tripura Superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty had said. “Now the situation in North Tripura district is peaceful. We have beefed up security and police protection for all mosques in the district. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CRPc was promulgated at Panisagar and Dharmanagar subdivisions for an indefinite period,” Chakraborty told PTI.

DGP Yadav said some miscreants had tried to disrupt communal harmony in the state a few days back by attacking religious places but they could not succeed due to security deployment.

“Some miscreants were active to disrupt the communal harmony and malign the image of the government. But the police always remained active,” Yadav told reporters.

Tripura State Jamiat Ulama, a branch of all-India organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that seeks to protect Islamic beliefs, identity, heritage and places of worship, confirmed that police protection has been given to all mosques of North Tripura.

''The government is working to maintain peace in the state”, Tripura State Jamiat Ulama president Mufti Tayebur Rahman said.

Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Subrata Chakraborty said, “All the district heads of police were asked to provide security to mosques and organise regular patrolling in vulnerable areas.” PTI JOY NN NN

