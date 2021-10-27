All casuistry marshalled by govt 'exploded' by SC order on Pegasus: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambram on Wednesday said all the ''casuistry'' marshalled by the Centre has been ''exploded'' by the Supreme Court order on the Pegasus snooping allegations and asserted that the probe ordered by it would bring out the multiple violations of law by the government.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of certain people in India, saying that the state cannot get a ''free pass'' every time the spectre of national security is raised and it cannot be the ''bugbear'' that the judiciary shies away from.

Reacting to the Supreme Court order, former Union home minister Chidambaram said, ''All the casuistry marshalled by the government and the minister of telecommunications has been exploded by the SC order.'' The primary basis of the order is that Pegasus spyware was acquired by an Indian government agency, he said.

Chidambaram said the second basis of the order is that Pegasus was used against Indian citizens.

''I am certain that the inquiry ordered by the SC will bring out the multiple violations of law by the government,'' he said.

All freedom-loving people must welcome the order of the Supreme Court, Chidambaram said.

In one of the significant verdicts in recent times over the issue of citizens' right to privacy, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that mere invocation of national security by the state cannot render the judiciary a ''mute spectator'' and asserted that indiscriminate spying on individuals in a democratic country cannot be allowed.

The bench appointed the panel, to be monitored by former apex court judge R V Raveendran, in response to the pleas seeking investigation into the alleged widespread and targeted surveillance of politicians, journalists and activists, among others using the Israeli firm NSO's Pegasus spyware.