Japan PM: activities violating Japan sovereignty continue in East China Sea

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:17 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told an online meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders on Wednesday that activities that violate Japan's sovereignty are continuing in the East China Sea, the government said in a statement.

China claims a group of uninhabited Japanese-administered islets in the East China Sea, and Chinese Coast Guard vessels occasionally enter what Japan considers its territorial waters.

At the East Asia Summit, one of the top-level meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday, Kishida also expressed serious concerns about the Hong Kong situation and human rights in Xinjiang, the statement said.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

