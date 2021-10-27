Left Menu

Jharkhand to spend Rs 144cr to augment irrigation facilities

The Jharkhand government will spend about Rs 144 crore for augmenting irrigation facilities like enhancing the availability of water harvesting and restoration work of waterbodies, an official said. Work is being done to increase the availability of water harvesting and irrigation in the state...

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:20 IST
Jharkhand to spend Rs 144cr to augment irrigation facilities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government will spend about Rs 144 crore for augmenting irrigation facilities like enhancing the availability of water harvesting and restoration work of waterbodies, an official said. When completed, the initiative will result in an increase of irrigated areas to 13,365 hectares from the present 2,207 hectares in the state. ''Work is being done to increase the availability of water harvesting and irrigation in the state... The Irrigation Department has approved the restoration work of 192 ponds, dams, and other waterbodies at an estimated cost of Rs 143.68 crore,'' the official said.

The government has kickstarted Nilambar-Pitamber Jal Samridhi Yojana to accelerate water harvesting and conservation, the official said.

Renovation works have been started to harness hundred per cent capacity of all the ponds, dams, and waterbodies related to irrigation schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021