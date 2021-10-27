CBI files charge sheet against 4 persons in former AP minister murder case

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against four persons in connection with the alleged murder of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, officials said on Wednesday.

Reddy (68), who is the younger brother of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and uncle of sitting CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found dead at his residence in Kadappa on March 15, 2019. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against T Gangi Reddy, Yadati Sunil Yadav, Gajjala Umashankar Reddy and Shaik Dasthagiri before the judicial magistrate of Pulivendula in Kadappa district of the state, the officials said.

''CBI had registered a case on July 9, 2020, on the orders of Hon'ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh and taken over the investigation of Cr. No. 84/2019, earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula, Kadappa (Andhra Pradesh),'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

During investigation, the CBI had arrested two of the four persons during August and September, and they are presently in judicial custody, he said, adding that the others are on bail.

''Further investigation in the case is continuing,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)