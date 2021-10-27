Common ground on social policy bill could green-light infrastructure vote -lawmaker
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
If "common ground" can be reached by Democrats on Wednesday on a massive social policy and climate change bill that could provide a way to move forward on bipartisan infrastructure legislation held up in the U.S. House of Representatives, a member of the House Democratic leadership told CNN.
"The hope is that we arrive at common ground," Representative Dale Kildee said. "If we can frame that out, that gives us a lot more confidence that we can move forward on the bipartisan infrastructure bill."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Democrats
- Democratic
- U.S. House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Atleast 2 killed after small plane crashes into houses in South California
Bengaluru: Man killed due to short circuit in house
Americans may not get some Christmas treats, White House officials warn
Covid vaccination linked with reduced household transmission: Study
10 cr women provided toilets, 4 cr houses got electricity in last 7 years: Amit Shah