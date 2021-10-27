Madras HC gets new judge
J Sathya Narayana Prasad was on Wednesday appointed as an additional judge of the Madras High Court.
The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued a notification about Prasad's appointment.
Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being made permanent judges.
As on September 1, the Madras High Court had a sanctioned strength of 75 but was functioning with 56 judges -- a shortfall of 19.
