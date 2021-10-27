Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:57 IST
Freedom of navigation, flight in S China Sea in interests of all -China premier

Ensuring freedom of navigation and overflights in the South China Sea is in the interests of all nations, and countries should resolve their differences via international cooperation, China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

"The South China Sea is our common home. To uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea and uphold freedom of navigation and overflight serves everyone’s interests," he told an online East Asia Summit, stressing the importance of the ASEAN bloc's centrality in the region.

