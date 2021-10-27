Freedom of navigation, flight in S China Sea in interests of all -China premier
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 20:57 IST
Ensuring freedom of navigation and overflights in the South China Sea is in the interests of all nations, and countries should resolve their differences via international cooperation, China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
"The South China Sea is our common home. To uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea and uphold freedom of navigation and overflight serves everyone’s interests," he told an online East Asia Summit, stressing the importance of the ASEAN bloc's centrality in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Li Keqiang
- The South China Sea
- ASEAN
- South China Sea
- East Asia Summit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 12 new coronavirus cases for Oct 11 vs 25 a day earlier
In attempt to strangle free speech, China puts investment in media under 'ban list'
China to liberalise thermal power pricing to tackle energy crisis
North Korean companies smuggle coal to power crisis-hit China
China's Xi launches $232 mln biodiversity protection fund for developing countries