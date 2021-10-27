India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile having range of 5,000 km
In a major boost to its military might, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile Agni-5 that can strike targets at ranges up to 5,000 km with a very high degree of accuracy, officials said.
The test-firing was carried around 7:50 PM from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha, they said.
''The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India's stated policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to 'No First Use','' the defence ministry said.
The successful test-firing of the missile came in the midst of a lingering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.
