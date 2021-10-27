EU top diplomat says he spoke with Sudan's PM Hamdok

The European Union's Foreign Relations Commissioner Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that he had spoken with Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to express support "to return to civilian-led transition as only way forward".

Hamdok was detained on Monday but has since been released following the military's seizure of power from the transitional government.

