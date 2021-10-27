These are the top stories at 9.20 pm: DEL87 LDALL PEGASUS SC sets up expert panel to probe Pegasus row, says state cannot get 'free pass' every time national security is raised New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a 3-member independent expert panel to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for targeted surveillance in India, observing the state cannot get a ''free pass'' every time the spectre of national security is raised and that its mere invocation cannot render the judiciary a ''mute spectator'' and be the bugbear it shies away from. NATION DEL77 PM-EASTASIA-SUMMIT PM Modi re-affirms India's focus on a free and open Indo-Pacific New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed India's focus on a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and support for ASEAN's centrality in the region.

MDS10 TL-COVAXIN-US TRIALS Bharat Biotech's US partner Ocugen files request with FDA for Covaxin trials Hyderabad: Ocugen, Bharat Biotech’s US partner for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, on Wednesday said it has submitted Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the US Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical trials.

DEL80 DEF-RAJNATH-COMMANDERS Eastern Ladakh standoff: Rajnath expresses confidence in finding peaceful resolution New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence that the ongoing talks between China and India for a peaceful resolution of the eastern Ladakh standoff will continue while Indian troops stand ''firm'' in the region.

DEL89 DL-LDALL SCHOOLS-REOPENING Schools, colleges to reopen in Delhi from Nov 1 after 19 months of COVID-forced closure New Delhi: After 19 months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools in the national capital will reopen from November 1 for all classes with 50 percent student strength, though classes will continue in the hybrid mode and no student will be forced to attend them offline, the Delhi Government said on Wednesday.

DEL61 POL-YSRCP-TDP-BJP Keen to stich alliance, TDP cozying up to BJP top brass, claims YSR Congress New Delhi: Days after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu visited the national capital, the YSR Congress on Thursday claimed he was ''buttering up'' the BJP top brass to forge an alliance with the ruling party at the Centre after ditching them ahead of the 2019 general elections.

DEL64 AVI-KRISHI-UDAN Govt launches Krishi Udan 2.0 scheme to boost transport of agri-product New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday launched Krishi Udan 2.0 scheme under which cargo-related infrastructure will be built in airports of north-east, hilly and tribal regions to assist farmers in transporting agriculture products.

DEL69 MEA-SINOINDIA-LD LAND BORDER LAW India criticises China for new land border law New Delhi: India on Wednesday hit out at China for bringing out a new land border law and said it expects Beijing to avoid taking any action under the ''pretext'' of the legislation that could ''unilaterally'' alter the situation in the border areas.

DEL76 VACCINE-SECOND DOSE-OVERDUE Second dose of Covid vaccine overdue for over 11 crore people, shows Govt data New Delhi: Over 11 crore people who have taken the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine have not got themselves jabbed with the second dose even after the expiry of the prescribed interval between two doses, according to government data. By Payal Banerjee BUSINESS DEL82 BIZ-DFI-LD CHAIRMAN Govt appoints veteran banker K V Kamath as chairperson of Rs 20,000-cr NaBFID New Delhi: The government on Wednesday announced the appointment of veteran banker K V Kamath as chairperson of the newly set up Rs 20,000 crore development finance institution NaBFID to catalyse investment in the funds-starved infrastructure sector.

LEGAL BOM26 MH-COURT-NCB-BAIL Cruise ship drugs case: Mere presence can not prove involvement in conspiracy, says court in bail order Mumbai: Merely because he was present on a cruise ship from where drugs were allegedly seized, it can not be said that he was ''in conspiracy'' with the other accused, the special NDPS Act court here has said while granting bail to Avin Sahu.

LGD16 DL-HC-MEHBOOBA MUFTI Filed plea in SC to transfer Mehbooba Mufti’s petition in PMLA case, Centre tells HC New Delhi: The Centre Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of PDP leader Mehbooba’s Mufti’s petition which challenges the Constitutional validity of a provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

FOREIGN FGN29 CHINA-INDIA-AIIB Beijing: China-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) along with the Asian Development (ADB) are currently processing a USD 2 billion loan for India to purchase COVID-19 vaccines. By K J M Varma FGN10 US-INDIA-CAATSA Washington: Two powerful US Senators have urged President Joe Biden not to impose provisions of the punitive Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) against India for buying the S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia. By Lalit K Jha FGN39 UN-INDIA United Nations: As nations head into the crucial climate summit in Glasgow, India has said that the conference should not be just “promises and pledges” and the world needs rapid and deep emission cuts in this decade rather than distant targets.By Yoshita Singh PTI MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)