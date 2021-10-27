Left Menu

2 men sentenced to death in 9-year-old murder case

A local court here on Wednesday sentenced two persons to death, and sentenced five persons to life imprisonment in a nine-year-old murder case.According to additional district government counsel Anil Mishra, Vidya Devi had in a case in in July 2012 accused Rajesh Singh, a teacher, of having an intention to forcibly marry her daughter.

A local court here on Wednesday sentenced two persons to death, and sentenced five persons to life imprisonment in a nine-year-old murder case.

According to additional district government counsel Anil Mishra, Vidya Devi had in a case in in July 2012 accused Rajesh Singh, a teacher, of having an intention to forcibly marry her daughter. However, her husband, Shobhnath, and her daughter, Pooja, were against this.

On July 14, 2012, Shobhnath and Pooja were talking in a verandah, when Rajesh, Pradeep, Ashok and some of his accomplices entered the house and shot at Shobhnath in his neck.

The victim was taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead. A person identified as Hakim Ansari was injured in the incident.

The men fired using a country-made pistol.

Additional Session Judge Pankaj Kumar Srivastava pronounced death sentence for Rajesh Singh and his accomplice Naushad.

He sentenced five accused persons – Pradeep, Pramod, Ashok, Arun Kumar Singh and Anuj Dubey – to life imprisonment.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 2.8 lakh on Rajesh, Pramod, Arun and Anuj and Rs 2.7 lakh on Naushad, Ashok and Pradeep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

