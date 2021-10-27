SocGen's ALD unit in talks to combine with competitor Lease Plan
French lender Societe Generale said on Wednesday its car leasing unit ALD was holding talks with Lease Plan over a potential combination to create a global leader.
"There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction," Societe General said in a statement.
