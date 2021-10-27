Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:15 IST
Private company manager held for paying bribe in Rajasthan
An assistant General manager (AGM) at a private company was arrested for paying a bribe of Rs 12 lakh to officials of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihood Development Corporation (RSLDC) through a middleman, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The accused, Devesh Chauhan, AGM (Skill Head) of BVG Company, Pune was arrested for giving Rs 12 lakh as bribe through middleman, Amit Sharma.

The role of higher officials of RSLDC and BVG Company in the case, is also being investigated, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on, he added.

