Contrabands worth Rs 93 lakh seized in poll-bound assembly segments

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:20 IST
Illicit liquor, cash and narcotics worth over Rs 93 lakh were seized in the two poll-bound assembly constituencies of Rajasthan.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said after the announcement of the poll schedule for the Vallabhnagar assembly seat in Udaipur and Dhariyawad in Pratapgarh, various contrabands worth Rs 93.92 lakh have been seized.

The contrabands seized by vigilance agencies included Rs 29.62 lakh in cash, illicit liquor worth Rs 42.27 lakh and narcotics worth Rs 3.49 lakh.

Some 18 other suspicious articles worth more than Rs 53,000 too were seized, he added.

Voting for both assembly seats will be held on October 30, while the counting of votes will be done on November 2. A total of 5.11 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise in both the assemblies with 2.53 lakh voters casting their votes in Vallabhnagar and 2.57 lakh in Dhariyavad.

