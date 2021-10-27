Left Menu

Man gets life in jail for setting wife on fire after tying her hands, legs

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:22 IST
Man gets life in jail for setting wife on fire after tying her hands, legs
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Mayubhanj district on Wednesday for killing his wife over the suspicion of infidelity.

Rairangpur Additional District Judge Anup Pattnaik sentenced Ratha Naik under IPC section 302 (murder) and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, failing to pay which he will have to undergo rigorous imprisonment for another six months.

On August 2016, Naik set Rani Singh, 20, on fire after tying her legs and hands in his home at Badhunia village in Bisoi block. Singh succumbed to her injuries at the spot.

Naik started suspecting Singh, who was a trained nurse, of infidelity as she had to be in contact with various persons because of her higher education, public prosecutor Pankaj Das said.

Being a tribal and an educated girl, she was victimised, Das added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
3
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
4
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021