MoS Lekhi interacts with J-K police officers on her visit to UT

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi who was on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir as part of an outreach programme of the Government of India on Wednesday interacted with Director-General of Police (DGP) and others police officers of the union territory at Srinagar's Humhama, the official statement issued by police media centre said. While interacting with the officers, Lekhi said that she shared a special relationship with the union territory and police as she comes from a family who served in the police department for three generations.

The Minister, while interacting with the women officers said that it is fascinating to see the women sharing spaces of public offices and responsibilities with their male counterparts in the building the nation. "My ministry will try to develop religious and heritage tourism here so that tourists in large numbers are attracted towards the religious and spiritual places," she said in an official statement.

Lekhi further said that Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine is a shining example of attracting religious tourists to Jammu and Kashmir, so some more tourist circuits can be developed and promoted. Citing an example of Kashmir's cultural heritage, she highlighted the importance of the preservation of culture and cultural symbols.

Apart from the cultural heritage, interactions over security scenarios in Jammu and Kashmir also took place in the meeting today. DGP said that a peaceful environment has brought dividends to the people who have contributed in a big way to our peacebuilding efforts over the past three years.

"Law, Order, and security situation has shown a marked improvement in all respects with least loss of life and property. The changing environment has upset the Pakistan agencies and their proxies and recent innocent civilian killings are indicating their frustration with people's partnership in peace and progress and communal harmony," DGP said. He further said peace, harmony, and brotherhood among the people living here shall be safeguarded and the police here along with the security forces are working in awell-coordinated manner to foil these evil attempts.

Concluding the interaction session, Lekhi paid her tribute to the uniformed persons who are working hard to protect our people and nation from the evil eye under difficult circumstances, the statement said. (ANI)

