Norway scrambles fighter jets to follow Russian bombers - Moscow

Norway scrambled fighter jets to escort two Russian TU-160 bombers over the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday, according to local news agencies.

They said the two bombers had completed an eight-hour patrol over the Arctic seas.

"At certain stages of the route, Russian strategic missile-carriers were followed by F-16 fighter jets of Norwegian air force," Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

