Norway scrambles fighter jets to follow Russian bombers - Moscow
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:27 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Norway scrambled fighter jets to escort two Russian TU-160 bombers over the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday, according to local news agencies.
They said the two bombers had completed an eight-hour patrol over the Arctic seas.
"At certain stages of the route, Russian strategic missile-carriers were followed by F-16 fighter jets of Norwegian air force," Russia's defence ministry was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany qualifies for WCup; Russia, Croatia clinch playoffs
Russian lawmaker says borders not subject to revision after Kishida's remark on Kurils
Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart; discusses Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 973
Russia registers another record in daily COVID-19 deaths