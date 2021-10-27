Left Menu

2 held in Delhi's Sadar Bazar for bringing 591.95 kgs firecrackers from UP

Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two people from Sadar Bazar area of the national capital for bringing 591.95 kgs of firecrackers from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested two people from Sadar Bazar area of the national capital for bringing 591.95 kgs of firecrackers from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. Earlier in September this year, Delhi Pollution Control Committee directed a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

".....Now, therefore, in view of the above and in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 31(A) of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, read with Rule 20 (A) (6) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) (Union Territories) Rules, 1983, and keeping in view the need in public interest to curb high air pollution in Delhi, Delhi Pollution Control Committee hereby directs as under.......'There will be a Complete Ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 01.01.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi'," read the order copy by the Committee. Union Home Ministry also directed all states and Union Territories to implement 'Prompt and Effective Measures' specified in a September 21 advisory issued in view of festivals, until October 31. (ANI)

