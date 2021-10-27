IMF says it is 'premature' to comment on Sudan coup, monitoring situation carefully
The International Monetary Fund is monitoring events carefully in Sudan after the military seized power from a transitional government, a Fund spokeswoman said, but added "it is premature to comment on the implications of recent events in Sudan."
The IMF's response to a Reuters query came after the World Bank announced a pause in disbursements and new operations https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/statement/2021/10/27/world-bank-group-paused-all-disbursements-to-sudan-on-monday in Sudan.
Both institutions had suspended engagement with Myanmar after a military coup in February and with Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in August.
