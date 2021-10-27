Extortion bid in Aryan Khan case: Police record Sail's statement second time

Left Menu

Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded the statement of independent witness Prabhakar Sail for the second time in connection with his allegation of extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drugs seizure case involving Aryan Khan.Sail appeared before the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Azad Maidan division around 3 pm and left around 8.30 pm, an official said.On Tuesday, Sail had appeared before the police in the evening and his statement was recorded for over eight hours.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 22:56 IST
Mumbai Police on Wednesday recorded the statement of independent witness Prabhakar Sail for the second time in connection with his allegation of extortion attempt by NCB officials in the drugs seizure case involving Aryan Khan.

Sail appeared before the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Azad Maidan division around 3 pm and left around 8.30 pm, an official said.

On Tuesday, Sail had appeared before the police in the evening and his statement was recorded for over eight hours. He left around 3 am, only to return in the afternoon.

Sail has been provided protection by the city police.

On Tuesday, his lawyer Tushar Khandare had claimed that his client was ''misused'' during the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast during which drugs were allegedly seized and Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, was arrested.

The city police had said they had received four applications alleging extortion by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials, and have launched an enquiry to verify these claims.

One of the applications was sent by Sail, who alleged that he overheard K P Gosavi, another witness in the cruise ship raid case, talking to one Sam D'Souza over the phone about a demand of Rs 25 crore including Rs 8 crore for Sameer Wankhede, police said.

Wankhede, an IRS officer, has denied the allegations. On Wednesday, Wankhede recorded his own statement before a team headed by NCB Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh in connection with a departmental vigilance probe into extortion allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

