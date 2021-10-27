T20 WC Scoreboard: Scotland vs Namibia

Namibia Innings: Craig Williams st Cross b Watt 23 Michael van Lingen c Berrington b Sharif 18 Zane Green c Munsey b Greaves 9 Gerhard Erasmus (c) b Leask 4 David Wiese c Watt b Leask 16 JJ Smit not out 32 Jan Frylinck c MacLeod b Wheal 2 Pikky Ya France not out 0 Extras: (LB-9, W-2) 11 Total: (For 6 wickets in 19.1 overs) 115 Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-50, 3-61, 4-67, 5-102, 6-109 Bowling: Brad Wheal 4-0-14-1, Josh Davey 2-0-15-0, Safyaan Sharif 3.1-0-21-1, Chris Greaves 4-0-22-1, Mark Watt 4-0-22-1, Michael Leask 2-0 -12-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)