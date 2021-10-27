Left Menu

Delhi CM allows Chhath Puja celebration 'under election pressure', says Manoj Tiwari

Hours after Delhi Government allowed Chhath Puja celebration in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari said, "the decision was taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government due to upcoming elections."

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Hours after Delhi Government allowed Chhath Puja celebration in the national capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari said, "the decision was taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government due to upcoming elections." Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Tiwari said, "he is stubborn, he hurt the sentiments of the devotees and would have been continuing but he agreed because of the upcoming election is in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh."

"There is no doubt in this that Kejriwal has decided to get Chhath celebration done under the pressure of elections," he added. The decision to allow celebration came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Delhi Luitenant Governor Anil Baijal earlier and requested him to permit Chhath Puja in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given permission to celebrate Chhath at determined places in Delhi with all COVID-19 norms in place. "In the meeting of DDMA, permission was also given for the events of Chhath Puja in Delhi. Now all Delhiites will be able to celebrate Chhathparva collectively at pre-determined places, with full devotion but with the utmost care," he said in a tweet.

However, Tiwari also expressed his happiness over the decision and said, "the voice we raised was not just my voice, it was the voice of devotees and Chhath committees." Asked about Kejriwal's visit to Ayodhya, Tiwari said these all are election tactics. How can somebody believe him who once said openly they will not visit the place now he is doing "Aarti" there.

The leader later said, along with the Chhath celebration, schools and markets should also open. The government should run a vaccination campaign and ask people to vaccinate whoever is left. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

