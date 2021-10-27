UP: Over 100 cops sent to Police Lines for laxity in duty

Left Menu

Over 100 policemen were sent to the Police Lines here for laxity in duty, an official said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said on October 25, 17 sub-inspectors, 23 head constables and 74 constables were sent to Varanasi on a VVIP duty.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:29 IST
Over 100 policemen were sent to the Police Lines here for laxity in duty, an official said on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said on October 25, 17 sub-inspectors, 23 head constables and 74 constables were sent to Varanasi on a VVIP duty. THe 114 policemen were not found in police station on Tuesday during a surprise inspection. He added that none of them informed the police stations after they came back, despite passage of 31 hours, and they were sent to Police Lines. Singh said the SHOs had also not marked them as absent. The probe has been handed over to circle officers and a clarification has been sought, he said.

