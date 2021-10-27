J-K: Administrative Council extends relief under SRO 43 to kin of victims killed in violence

The Administrative Council (AC) extended relief under SRO to the kin of victims, died in the recent violence of Kashmir valley, informed the press release issued by the Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The decision was taken by AC under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

As per the official release, Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisors to the LG, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of the union territory, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the LG attended the meeting. This would enable the government to provide cash compensation to this category of militancy-affected people, the release added. (ANI)

