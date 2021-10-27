Left Menu

People dropping out of taking second dose of COVID vaccine is cause of worry: TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday raised concerns about the number of people who have dropped out of taking the second dose of the COVID vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:37 IST
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo. Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Wednesday raised concerns about the number of people who have dropped out of taking the second dose of the COVID vaccine. "A cause of worry is that the number of people who have dropped out of taking the second dose of COVID vaccine. Wherever there is vaccine hesitancy, we should reach out to people through social, religious, and other organisations," Deo told ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that 77 per cent of the eligible population in India has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose, while as many as 32 per cent people have received both doses. "More than 10 crores people haven't taken the second dose of vaccine," the Union Health Minister said while urging all eligible people to take the second dose of the vaccine.

Mandaviya also informed that the Centre is going to launch a mega vaccination campaign ' Har Ghar Dastak'. "We've decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," he said.

The Union Health Minister held a meeting with health ministers of states and union territories to discuss the scaling up of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 103.53 crores as per a provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

"With the administration of 55,89,124 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 103.53 Cr (1,03,53,25,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the health ministry said. (ANI)

