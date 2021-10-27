Left Menu

Vijayawada Police organises anti-drug drive

Vijayawada Police on Wednesday organised an anti-drug drive programme and conducted counselling for the youth and parents.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:39 IST
Vijayawada Police organises anti-drug drive
Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vijayawada Police on Wednesday organised an anti-drug drive programme and conducted counselling for the youth and parents. "In the last 1-1.5 years, we have identified 560 youth within the age group of 18-25. We have brought them to the counselling session, out of them, some have been admitted to the rehabilitation centre. We have been regularly monitoring their progress. In this session, we brought 75 youth and their relatives and talked to them," Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu said.

The Vijayawada Police Commissioner was happy to announce that none of them had gone back to ganja smoking. "They are leading a normal life. Some have also joined jobs as well," he said.

The Vijayawada Police Commissioner further said that police is going with an iron hand to control the smuggling of ganja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Updated menus in Google Sheets make it easier to locate key features

Updated menus in Google Sheets make it easier to locate key features

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021