Armorer on Alec Baldwin movie set: ammunition not secured before fatal shooting
Reuters | Santa Fe | Updated: 27-10-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 23:41 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
The person in charge of weapons on the set of an Alec Baldwin movie set told investigators that she checked guns but found no "hot" rounds during a break before the fatal shooting last week.
According to court documents filed on Wednesday, crew member Hannah Gutierrez, who was the armorer, also said that ammunition was not secured during the lunch break on Thursday on the set near Santa Fe, New Mexico.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Mexico
- Alec Baldwin
- Santa Fe
- Hannah Gutierrez
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Mexico judge denies lab workers' claim in vaccine fight
New Mexico judge denies lab workers' claim in vaccine fight
FBI to investigate attack on Indian restaurant in New Mexico
FBI to investigate attack on Indian restaurant in New Mexico
FBI to investigate attack on Indian restaurant in New Mexico