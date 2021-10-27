Armorer on Alec Baldwin movie set: ammunition not secured before fatal shooting

The person in charge of weapons on the set of an Alec Baldwin movie set told investigators that she checked guns but found no "hot" rounds during a break before the fatal shooting last week.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, crew member Hannah Gutierrez, who was the armorer, also said that ammunition was not secured during the lunch break on Thursday on the set near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

