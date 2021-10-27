Saudi Arabia classifies Lebanese association as terrorist entity for links to Hezbollah -state media

Saudi Arabia classified the Lebanon-based Al-Qard Al-Hassan association as a terrorist entity, citing links to activities supporting Lebanon's Shi'ite group Hezbollah, state media reported on Wednesday.

"The association works on managing funds for the terrorist organization (Hezbollah) and its financing, including support for military purposes," the state news agency said quoting a security statement.

