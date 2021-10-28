Left Menu

Three Delhi cops face action for 'misconduct'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 00:01 IST
Three policemen of Mandawali police station in east Delhi have been sent to district line after a complaint was received against them alleging professional misconduct, officials said on Wednesday.

Head Constable (HC) Prempal, HC Rajeev Malik and Constable Deepak have been sent to district line, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that a complaint was received alleging professional misconduct on account of Mandawali Police station staff and supervisory lapse wherein a fact finding inquiry has been ordered into the matter. ''The three police personnel has been 'line haazir' and explanation has been issued to SHO Mandawali for supervisory lapse,'' she said.

Further details will be shared once the inquiry is concluded, she added.

