At least 40 progressive U.S. House lawmakers want vote on both bills -CNN

At least 40 progressive members in the U.S. House of Representatives are prepared to vote against the infrastructure bill if they are presented with only a framework for the social safety net package, CNN reported on Wednesday.

Those lawmakers want a vote on both the infrastructure bill and the safety net, or reconciliation, package, CNN reported, without citing a source.

