13 involved in dismantling of stolen cars held

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-10-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 00:17 IST
Police here have arrested 13 people, allegedly involved in the dismantling of stolen vehicles, an official said on Wednesday.

Police also recovered 74 stolen vehicles from a godown during a raid on Tuesday night, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Chassis and engine numbers of 29 cars were tempered with, he said.

On an average 45 cars were being dismantled daily in the godown and in the past four months, over 1,000 cars were dismantled there.

The labourers working there told police that they were getting Rs 50 per hour for cutting work. The cars were being purchased from scrap dealers of Delhi, the officer said.

After cutting the car, their parts were being sold to auto part dealers of neighbouring cities. The godown owner has been identified as Devendra Sharma of Brij Puri Delhi, the SP said.

