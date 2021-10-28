Left Menu

Mumbai police set up team for inquiry into `extortion bid' in Aryan case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 00:26 IST
Mumbai police set up team for inquiry into `extortion bid' in Aryan case
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police has deputed police officers for enquiry into complaints of alleged extortion against NCB officers including zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs bust case involving Aryan Khan, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Police are conducting inquiry into four complaints, filed by independent witness in the NCB case Prabhakar Sail, lawyers Sudha Dwivedi and Kanishka Jain, and Nitin Deshmukh, he said.

All the complaints have been clubbed together. On Tuesday and Wednesday, police recorded Sail's statement.

Dilip Sawant, Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) will supervise the enquiry and DCP Hemrajsingh Bagul will assist him as supervisory officer.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Milind Khetle, Police Inspector Ajay Sawant, Assistant PI Shrikant Karkar and Sub Inspector Prakash Gawali will be part of the enquiry team.

The order of enquiry was issued by Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

