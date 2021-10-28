Left Menu

2 persons arrested, over 500 kg firecracker seized in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area

With their behaviour raising suspicion, the vehicle was checked and it was found loaded with firecrackers, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police North.A case was registered and both of them were arrested, he said.During interrogation, Faiz disclosed that he deals in crackers and brought them in the national capital to sell those to retailers in the Sadar Bazar area, Kalsi added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 00:30 IST
2 persons arrested, over 500 kg firecracker seized in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested and over 500 kg firecracker, brought from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur for sale in the national capital, has been seized from north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said on Wednesday.

On September 28, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

Faiz (19) and Billu (21), both from Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed on the intervening night of October 25-26 a patrolling team when they were transporting 591.95 kg of firecracker from Sadar Bazar area, police said.

During patrolling, the two men were intercepted. When questioned, they told police that the vehicles contained household items. With their behaviour raising suspicion, the vehicle was checked and it was found loaded with firecrackers, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

A case was registered and both of them were arrested, he said.

''During interrogation, Faiz disclosed that he deals in crackers and brought them in the national capital to sell those to retailers in the Sadar Bazar area,'' Kalsi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Updated menus in Google Sheets make it easier to locate key features

Updated menus in Google Sheets make it easier to locate key features

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021