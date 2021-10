BRIEF- Saudi Arabia signs MoUs with BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs and J.P Morgan to possibly join Primary Dealers' Program of govt local debt instruments

* SAUDI FINANCE MINISTRY AND NATIONAL DEBT MANAGEMENT CENTRE (NDMC) SIGNED ON WEDNESDAY FOUR MEMORANDUMS OF UNDERSTANDING (MOUS) WITH BNP PARIBAS, CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, J.P MORGAN TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF JOINING THE PRIMARY DEALERS PROGRAM OF THE GOVERNMENT'S LOCAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS.

* BY SIGNING THE MOUS, THE NDMC AIMS TO ONBOARD INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO JOIN THE LOCAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS THAT HAVE BEEN APPOINTED PREVIOUSLY TO THE PRIMARY DEALERS PROGRAM. Source text for Eikon: https://www.mof.gov.sa/en/mediacenter/News/Pages/News_27102021_1.aspx

