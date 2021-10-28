Left Menu

Ecuador president calls for dialogue with indigenous on second day of protests

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Wednesday called for dialogue following a second day of demonstrations by indigenous and civil society groups against gasoline price rises, and said his government would keep security forces on highways to maintain order. Thousands of demonstrators https://www.reuters.com/world/ecuador-demonstrators-block-some-roads-protests-over-gas-prices-2021-10-26 marched on Tuesday in rejection of Lasso's increase of the price of gasoline extra, a cheaper gasoline that is Ecuador's most-used fuel, to a fixed $2.55 a gallon, and diesel to $1.90 a gallon.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 01:04 IST
Ecuador president calls for dialogue with indigenous on second day of protests

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Wednesday called for dialogue following a second day of demonstrations by indigenous and civil society groups against gasoline price rises, and said his government would keep security forces on highways to maintain order.

Thousands of demonstrators https://www.reuters.com/world/ecuador-demonstrators-block-some-roads-protests-over-gas-prices-2021-10-26 marched on Tuesday in rejection of Lasso's increase of the price of gasoline extra, a cheaper gasoline that is Ecuador's most-used fuel, to a fixed $2.55 a gallon, and diesel to $1.90 a gallon. Lasso, a conservative ex-banker who took office in May, was under pressure from unions and others to freeze incremental gasoline price increases begun by his predecessor last year.

Marchers argue the increased cost falls unfairly on regular citizens already struggling economically because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I call once more for dialogue, for consensus, for thinking of the good of the country and not of personal, party or union interests," Lasso said during a military ceremony. "In these moments of economic recovery it's time to be united."

Various road blockades begun ahead of Tuesday's protests were continuing on Wednesday, including a barricade of earth and trees on one of capital Quito's access roads. Other roads in the country's center and south were also closed, emergency services ECU 911 said, and transportation in the Amazon region was reportedly delayed by closures.

The Ecuador Confederation of Indigenous Nations (CONAIE) said on Twitter that protests would take place around the country and posted video of one demonstration in Tungurahua province. Police were being deployed to clear some blockades, footage on local media showed.

"If tomorrow the challenges remain we'll maintain the control by police in the cities, plazas and countryside of Ecuador," Lasso said. At least eight police officers were injured during Tuesday's demonstrations and 37 people were arrested for blocking roads, the government said. CONAIE said demonstrators had also been hurt but did not give a figure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021