UK says to consider next steps over French fishing dispute

Britain will consider its next steps following an announcement from France over a list of possible sanctions unless enough progress is made in a post-Brexit fishing row, Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday.

"As we have had no formal communication from the French Government on this matter we will be seeking urgent clarification of their plans," he wrote on Twitter.

"We will consider what further action is necessary in that light."

