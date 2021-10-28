UK says to consider next steps over French fishing dispute
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 01:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain will consider its next steps following an announcement from France over a list of possible sanctions unless enough progress is made in a post-Brexit fishing row, Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday.
"As we have had no formal communication from the French Government on this matter we will be seeking urgent clarification of their plans," he wrote on Twitter.
"We will consider what further action is necessary in that light."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- David Frost
- Britain
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter testing easier method to switch to your reverse-chronological feed
Twitter trying out in-conversation ad format
Focus on freedoms in Slovenia triggers EU Twitter spat
Focus on freedoms in Slovenia triggers EU Twitter spat
Lebanon's judicial council will meet with Beirut blast probe judge on Tuesday - LBCI TV on Twitter