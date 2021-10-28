Oklahoma must postpone executions set to resume on Thursday, court rules
Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 01:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 01:32 IST
Oklahoma must postpone the executions of John Grant and Julius Jones while a legal challenge to the state's lethal injection protocol is adjudicated, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit ruled on Wednesday.
