Left Menu

Erdogan, Biden to discuss Turkey's F-35 ouster in Glasgow

Erdogan has previously said that his government is seeking to recover a USD1.4 billion payment that the country made before it was expelled from the F-35 program and that the United States has proposed selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey to make up for the payment.Most likely, we will have a meeting in Glasgow instead of Rome.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 28-10-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 02:06 IST
Erdogan, Biden to discuss Turkey's F-35 ouster in Glasgow
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he expects to meet with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a climate summit in Glasgow, during which he would take up Turkey's ouster from the US-led F-35 stealth fighter jet program.

The United States removed NATO ally Turkey from the international program that produces the F-35 jets in 2019 over Ankara's decision to buy Russia's advanced S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system. Washington says the Russian system compromises the F-35s' security. Erdogan has previously said that his government is seeking to recover a USD1.4 billion payment that the country made before it was expelled from the F-35 program and that the United States has proposed selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey to make up for the payment.

"Most likely, we will have a meeting in Glasgow instead of Rome. Our most important issue will be the F-35," Erdogan told reporters on his return from a trip to Azerbaijan on Wednesday. Erdogan had previously said he planned to meet with Biden during a G-20 meeting in Rome.

He said: "We have a 1.4 billion payment regarding the F-35s. We need to discuss how the repayment plan will be." Erdogan's comments came days after the Turkish leader stepped back from a threat to expel the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western nations over their support for a jailed activist, defusing a potential diplomatic crisis. The envoys last week called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been in a Turkish prison for four years awaiting trial on charges that many view as unfounded. The crisis was averted after the embassies stated that they comply with Article 41 of the Vienna Convention, which outlines diplomats' duties to respect the laws of the host state and not to interfere in internal affairs.

Erdogan denied that he had taken a step back in the crisis.

"I am on the offensive. There is no back-stepping in my book," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021