 Sudan army chief Burhan relieves 6 ambassadors -state TV

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 02:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 02:44 IST
Sudan Army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan relieved six Sudanese ambassadors from their posts, state TV said on Wednesday. The decision included Sudan's ambassadors to the United States, the European Union, China, Qatar, France and the head of Sudan's mission to Geneva.

Sudanese ambassadors to 12 countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China and France, have rejected Monday's military takeover, a diplomatic source said.

