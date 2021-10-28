Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Bolsonaro asks Supreme Court to intervene to avoid social media suspension

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to block a possible ruling suspending him from social media. A Senate investigative committee on Tuesday called for https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-senate-committee-approves-report-calling-bolsonaro-be-indicted-2021-10-26 Bolsonaro to be indicted for nine crimes related to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and asked that his social media accounts be suspended for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

India says it is concerned about China's new border law

India's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it was concerned about a new law passed by China last week to strengthen border protection amid a protracted military standoff between the two Asian giants along a contested Himalayan frontier. On Saturday, China passed a dedicated law specifying how it governs and guards its 22,000-km (14,000-mile) land border shared with 14 neighboring countries, including Russia, nuclear-capable North Korea, and India.

World Bank halts Sudan operations in blow to coup leaders, strike calls gain support

The World Bank halted disbursements for operations in Sudan on Wednesday in response to the military's seizure of power from a transitional government, while state oil company workers, doctors and pilots joined civilian groups opposing the takeover. Thousands of people have taken to the streets since Monday's coup led by armed forces chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and several have been killed in clashes with security forces.

Top U.S. general confirms 'very concerning' Chinese hypersonic weapons test

The top U.S. military officer, General Mark Milley, has provided the first official U.S. confirmation of a Chinese hypersonic weapons test that military experts say appears to show Beijing's pursuit of an Earth-orbiting system designed to evade American missile defenses. The Pentagon has been at pains to avoid direct confirmation of the Chinese test this summer, first reported by the Financial Times, even as President Joe Biden and other officials have expressed general concerns about Chinese hypersonic weapons development.

Iran says nuclear talks with six powers to resume by end November

Iran's talks with six world powers aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal will resume by the end of November, its top nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday, as Western concerns over the Islamic Republic's nuclear advances grow. "Had a very serious & constructive dialogue with @enriquemora_ on the essential elements for successful negotiations. We agree to start negotiations before the end of November," Ali Bagheri Kani wrote on Twitter after meeting EU officials in Brussels.

Israel moves ahead with thousands of settler homes despite U.S. opposition

Israel moved forward on Wednesday with plans to build some 3,000 homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, defying the Biden administration's strongest criticism to date of such projects. A senior Palestinian official said the decision showed that Israel's new government, led by far-right politician Naftali Bennett, was "no less extreme" than the administration of the veteran leader he replaced, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden vows to stand with Asia on freedom, hits at China on Taiwan

President Joe Biden told Southeast Asian nations on Wednesday the United States would stand with them in defending freedom of the seas and democracy and called China's actions towards Taiwan "coercive" and a threat to peace and stability. Speaking at a virtual East Asia Summit attended by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Biden said Washington would start talks with partners in the Indo-Pacific about developing a regional economic framework, something critics say his regional strategy has lacked.

Ecuador government will ask assembly to approve bringing down unauthorized planes

Ecuador's government will ask the legislature to approve a law that would allow the Andean country to bring down irregular airplanes, President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday, part of a crackdown by his administration on crime and drug trafficking. Earlier this month Lasso declared a state of emergency https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/ecuadors-president-declares-60-day-state-emergency-over-rising-crime-2021-10-19 that allows for increased police patrols, among other things. He also wants to set up a new coastal radar system.

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly attack on Iraqi village -statement

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a village in Diyala province east of Iraq, the militant group said on Wednesday in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account. Eleven people, including a woman, were killed and others were wounded in Tuesday's attack in the village of Al-Hawasha, near the town of Muqdadiya, Iraq's Joint Operations Command said, accusing Islamic State of carrying out the attack.

Australia eases COVID-19 travel advisory ahead of border reopening

Australia on Thursday eased its COVID-related travel advice for several countries including the United States, Britain and Canada as it prepares to reopen its borders next week for the first time in over 18 months. Australia will lift its outbound travel ban for fully vaccinated residents from Nov. 1 following a strong uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, as Sydney and Melbourne, its biggest cities, look to welcome overseas travellers without quarantine.

