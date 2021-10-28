Blinken speaks with Sudan's FM, condemns arrest of civilian leaders
Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2021 06:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 06:29 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he spoke by phone with Sudan's civilian-allied Foreign Minister Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi to condemn the arrest of civilian leaders in the African country.
He added on Twitter that they also discussed how the U.S. can best support the Sudanese people's call for a return to a civilian-led transition to democracy. (Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
