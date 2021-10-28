France warns two British fishing boats in its waters in wake of Brexit
- Country:
- France
France gave verbal warnings to two British boats that were fishing in waters off its port of Le Havre, the government said on Thursday, as tension simmers between the neighbours over post-Brexit arrangements.
The French maritime ministry said it gave the warnings overnight to the two boats, one of which was re-directed to the French harbour. It added that the boat's captain risked legal action and confiscation of its catch.
France says its fishermen lack half the licences needed to fish in British waters, which Paris says they are owed after Britain left the European Union.
