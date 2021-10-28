French minister says British fishing boat handed to French authorities
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-10-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 10:40 IST
- Country:
- France
A British fishing boat has been handed over to French authorities after France issued a verbal warning to that boat and another British boat fishing near the port at Le Havre, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said in a statement on Twitter on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World's largest space telescope arrives in French Guiana ahead of December launch
Indo-French dialogue on maritime cooperation helped strengthen strategic partnership: French embassy
French soldier dies in a maintenance operation in Mali, minister says
French soldier dies in a maintenance accident in Mali, minister says
Fertiliser woes could prompt French farmers to switch grain crops